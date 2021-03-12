In MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Thursday there was a night of great emotions.

Santiago Del Moro warned him at the beginning of the broadcast: “Today the program will have to do with communication and affection, because cooking is love“.

The seven participants –Juanse, Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, Georgina Barbarossa, Andrea Rincón, Fernando Carlos, Gastón Dalmau, Daniel Aráoz– received letters from someone who loves them. And the challenge consisted in preparing a dish inspired by that person and dedicated to her.

None of the famous people could contain the tears when reading those messages of love. And in the case of Hernán “El loco” Montenegro, to the gratitude for the message received, was added a self-criticism.

Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, in MasterChef Celebrity: “I have made mistakes that have affected the lives of my children,” he acknowledged. Capture TV.

“Who wrote you?” Asked the driver. “My three children. It’s very strong,” she said through tears. “It is strong because they are my children and because I have not seen them for almost two years”.

When they wanted to know what the letter said, the athlete explained: “They remind me that I really like onion, garlic, olive … I play with that a lot in the stews that they like me to make for them, so let’s go Over there”.

“What are you like as a father?” Del Moro said. “I’ve been a pretty absent father, Unfortunately. Until they were a certain age they traveled with me. But later, because of going to school and that, I was quite absent. ”

“Life has given me another chance. I have three biological children and when I had a second partner, I helped raise two more non-biological ones, and there, I think I was able to match. It was something that always remained in the inkwell for me. issue of lack of time and distance “.

Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, in MasterChef Celebrity: “I think I am a better grandfather than father. I try not to fail my grandchildren,” he acknowledged. Capture TV.

Montenegro then acknowledged: “I am a better grandfather than father”. “I made many mistakes that have affected the lives of my children she admitted. But, luckily, they gave me the gift of the gift (sic). The first gift is children. And the gift of that gift is the grandchildren. I, as far as I can, I try not to fail my grandchildren“.

ACE