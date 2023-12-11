Legionnaire Daniel Sánchez, standing, during his statement this Monday at the National Court.

Daniel Sánchez, a legionnaire by profession, stands in front of the three magistrates of the court and takes a breath. After a decade of judicial process, he knows that a key moment has arrived. And he prepares to confess. “I picked up that hashish from a garage in Melilla and, minutes before boarding, I put it in those two BMR [acrónimo de Blindado Medio sobre Ruedas, unos tanques acorazados]”, he admits to questions from the prosecutor. And who told you to go to that garage? “A man who was introduced to me, who is sitting here,” he continues, pointing to Mustafa Hamed, who is listening to him behind him, from the dock he shares with another dozen people accused of being part of an organization dedicated to smuggling drugs into the Peninsula from Melilla. . And who had to remove that merchandise from the vehicle afterwards? “This i do not know. I didn't have to take anything out. Just introduce it,” Sánchez emphasizes.

These words of the soldier resonated this Monday in a courtroom of the National Court, where the trial against the alleged drug trafficking network from Melilla that managed to corrupt several members of the Army and the Civil Guard to perpetrate its crimes has begun, as concluded The summary. In addition to this narcolegionaryAmong the accused, two other soldiers stand out, Francisco Javier Padiel and Samir Ahmed Al Lal, accused of carrying out and facilitating drug transfer operations; and an armed institute agent, Alaud Din Ali, who allegedly “provided classified information” to Mohamed Chemlal, alias Haimitodescribed by the public ministry as one of the “bosses” who “organized” movements of this prohibited merchandise.

Daniel Sánchez's statement stood out above the rest. He has been the only one who has admitted his involvement in the plot – although he has minimized his role and has hid behind the fact that he was going through “bad economic times” -. But a question has hovered over the session: has he told the whole truth or everything he knows? The prosecutor questions it. He has only acknowledged that, on February 20, 2014, he hid about 20 kilos of hashish (distributed in 170 packages) in two BMR of the Tercio Gran Capitán 1º of La Legión, which at that time had to embark to Almería for some maneuvers: “We were going to travel the entire Tercio, around 500 people, and also with military vehicles.” On the other hand, Sánchez has insisted that he knows nothing about another 62 kilos of the same drug that had been found three days earlier in another armored vehicle at the barracks. A commodity that the prosecutor also attributes to him.

In this way, the public ministry suspects that Daniel Sánchez's role went beyond what he has confessed, but that he was still a piece of a more complex machine and that he did not lead. According to the indictment, he introduced hashish into armored vehicles that were embarking towards the Peninsula. And, on at least one occasion, another soldier stationed in Almería was supposedly supposed to extract the drugs – Francisco Javier Padiel, who refused to testify this Monday. However, Samir Ahmed Al Lal, first corporal of the Third Grand Captain 1st of the Legion, was the one who supposedly acted as a liaison and maintained contact with the members of the gang: he was the one who introduced Daniel Sánchez and Mustafa Hamed, as he has acknowledged, although he has said that, in doing so, he did not “know what happened was going to happen” and has disassociated himself from any drug trafficking operation.

For this reason, the Prosecutor's Office requests eight years in prison for Samir Ahmed; and seven years and three months for Daniel Sánchez and Francisco Javier Padiel. He also demands four years in prison for the civil guard Alaud Din Ali, who was assigned to security duties at the port of Melilla and who this Monday also denied his involvement in the plot: “I want the prosecutor to explain to me what information have I passed? “I have not passed any information to anyone,” he defended himself.

For the rest of the defendants, the prosecutor requests from 1 to almost 14 years in prison. The indictment highlights that, in addition, some 162 kilos of hashish sent by courier to the Canary Islands were seized in the plot; and another 16 kilos of hashish that were hidden in a car that on September 3, 2013 was preparing to board the ship Sorolla to start the journey from Melilla to Almería.

