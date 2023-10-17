This Tuesday a 20-year-old boy sat in front of the judge who faces the worst penalty contemplated by the Spanish penal code: permanent, reviewable prison. He is the confessed author of the murder of a boy his age. The accused is called David Bárcena and the victim, Isaac López Triano, stabbed to death in a tunnel in Madrid near his home on July 14, 2021. The motives no longer make sense when talking about a crime between teenagers, but If you have to look for one, police investigators attribute it to the war between youth gangs that between that year and 2022 left at least eight dead in Madrid, two of them minors. He himself has said it in his statement, in which he has only responded to the questions of his lawyer: “I have destroyed Isaac’s family, but also mine.”

On the day of the crime he was not alone, he was accompanied by three minors who have already been convicted of the murder and for belonging to the Dominican Don’t Play to between four and six years of confinement in a reform center. The process that Bárcena has followed is that of adults, because he had turned 18 two months before the homicide. One of the convicted men served them a month later.

David claims that on the day of the crime he had drunk beer and “smoked a lot of joints.” He has reported that he was “racing” with the scooter and that they met Isaac, that he rebuked them and told him: “I shit on your dead people.” According to his statement, this phrase unleashed his anger: “My grandmother’s death is the worst thing that has happened to me in my life.” The accused describes a confrontation in which Isaac also attacked him with a knife to which he responded: “I didn’t even know where it hit.”

He claims that he found out that the victim had died from television. The police believe it is proven that Isaac was carrying a knife with a blade that was eight centimeters long. In his messages they read how he told a friend that when he went through the neighborhood he had to go out with a “filo” (knife) for fear of attacks and in the video surveillance cameras of his portal, that day he is seen looking cautiously at both sides before leaving. The main investigator of the case, from Homicide Group VI, does not consider it credible that the fight was started by a boy alone against four rivals, who had also been cautious when leaving the house.

David’s destiny was not to end up sitting in front of a judge under the threat of a life sentence, nor was Isaac’s to bleed to death in a tunnel. The accused was born in 2003 in Boadilla del Monte, although his lifelong neighborhood is Villaverde. Her mother is a hairdresser and David helped her at work, as her lawyer said on the first day of the trial, and her father is a teacher of children with disabilities, as he said today in his statement.

As a child he suffered bullying and, when the confinement ended, the “bad company” began, he stopped training and did not finish secondary education, his lawyer also explained. Isaac was a fatherless boy, with a 46% disability due to Asperger’s syndrome, who was beginning to stand out for his rap and spent his days between cock battles (improvisational musical duels) in the park near the house. of the. There was no reason for there to be hatred between them and their paths to cross in this fatal way.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The trail that led investigators to the detainees was the one left by three scooters they had rented that afternoon. Several witnesses told the agents how a group of boys chased another aboard these vehicles, so that was the thread to start pulling. The researchers identified the company that owned them and provided them with a name, initials and an email address. The initials were DBG, those of the accused who now faces permanent reviewable prison. He had signed up on the app to rent those scooters that same day.

The adult accused of the crime of Isaac López Triano. THE COUNTRY

Thanks to the geolocation system of the devices, the police were able to trace the route they took. The points indicated by the system integrated into the scooters coincided with the images from the surveillance cameras of gas stations, savings banks and other establishments in the city. There, with the map in front of their eyes, they determined that they had left from the Embajadores area, in the center of the city, that they traveled to Pacífico, Isaac’s neighborhood, where they found him.

The investigation has not concluded whether they were going after him or they found him by chance, but on the cell phone of one of the minor detainees there was a video from a few days ago, in which someone scolds Isaac and a friend of his on board a bus. who returns from Parla to Madrid. The friend who appears in the video with Isaac is the same one he was talking to on his cell phone the day he was killed. “Leave me!” was the last thing his colleague heard on the other end of the phone. Isaac was accused of having ties to the Trinitarios gang.

The journey of the scooters and the statements of the witnesses indicate that the group of attackers chased Isaac, they all reached the end of the tunnel and turned around, the victim fell to the ground and this was the moment in which he was stabbed by the back. The attackers escaped in the opposite direction of traffic and had to avoid several cars. Based on the GPS signal, the group stopped a few minutes later at a nearby park. When the police went to that area with bushes to investigate why they had made that stop, they found two hidden knives. One of them with remains of Isaac’s blood and fiber.

The investigation also delved into the dynamics of the group to which the perpetrators of the crime belonged. This is a group of minors belonging to the Dominican Don’t Play from the Embajadores neighborhood. The messages show that one of the already convicted minors was in charge. They organized themselves into various WhatsApp groups, in which some spoke more and others warned: “Don’t talk about that here.” “What rank do I occupy?” Bárcena is said to ask another member in another chat.

One day, one of the members of the choir announces in a chat that he is going to be less active in the band because the police have taken two knives from him and his aunt has told his mother. “Loko (sic), I’m going to be cold (less active in the band) because I don’t want to have any problems right now, and when I’m 18 I’ll be worried like they’re going to put me in prison,” he writes. The ringleader responds: “My madman, they have taken me to prison three times, my mother has caught me with machetes, guns and I am still the same.” Ten months later, that boy who asked to “be cold” in the band was murdered when he had just left home at the hands of a group of Trinitarios. He had turned 18 six months ago.

On November 25, 2021, police officers were deployed at four different points to arrest the four alleged perpetrators at the same time. Bárcena admitted being the perpetrator of the stabbing. At the accused’s house they found a machete and a knife that were shown this Tuesday in the Provincial Court room. Some weapons that describe the atmosphere of violence that was unleashed in a crime between teenagers who barely knew each other.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.