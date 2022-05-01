The accused of stabbing a friend to death in Archena passed this Sunday at the disposal of the Investigating Court number 1 of Molina de Segura. Jose, 36 years old and of Spanish nationality, faces an alleged crime of homicide for which he must answer to the head of this body. The magistrate must determine if the suspect enters provisional prison pending trial.

The suspect in this crime was arrested at dawn this Saturday by the Local Police and the Civil Guard after he confessed the crime to a neighbor and to the municipal authorities themselves. “Mr. Agent, it’s true, I’ve killed a neighbor,” José assumed in a conversation with a Local Police agent.

The crime occurred in a small booth in La Serretilla where the victim, Luis Peralta, a 50-year-old Paraguayan, lived. They were both drinking when an argument arose between them and José allegedly grabbed a ham knife, stabbing his friend several times.