At the Central Military Clinical Hospital named after A.A. Vishnevsky Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation held the annual scientific and practical conference “Vishnev Readings – 2023”. The department reported this on December 16.

The head of the hospital, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Major General of the Medical Service Alexander Esipov made a welcoming speech.

“We are forming a new tradition – the tradition of our joint, so-called “Vishnev Readings,” which are already taking place for the third time,” he said.

Esipov noted that the event will be attended by young specialists who have visited the Northern Military District zone. As a token of gratitude for providing assistance to the wounded, Esipov presented Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Amiran Revishvili with a letter of gratitude on behalf of the head of the Main Military Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Also taking part in the conference were Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Igor Reshetov, Doctor of Medical Sciences Galina Vishnevskaya, employees of the Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, Donetsk Republican Trauma Center, as well as leading experts in various fields of medicine.

Participants of the conference in Krasnogorsk near Moscow shared clinical experience and achievements in studying various aspects of diagnosis and surgical treatment of patients with modern combat trauma, and also discussed surgical tactics for gunshot wounds.

and mine blast wounds of the heart and other organs.