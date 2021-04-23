The Executive Committee of the European Parliament approved this Thursday the draft of the program of the Conference on the Future of Europe, which will take place on Europe Day. The event will be broadcast live and will include the remote participation of citizens, as well as interventions by the presidents of the three EU institutions.

The representatives of the European Parliament, Council and Commission also gave their approval to the rules of procedure of the Conference with regard to the European citizen panels, and in relation to the principles and scope of the Conference. In this way, each panel will be made up of 200 citizens, of which there will be at least one man and one woman for each Member State.

These citizens will be chosen at random to establish representative panels of European diversity in terms of geographical origin, sex, age, socio-economic context and educational level. Young people between 16 and 25 years old will make up a third of the members of each panel.

In addition, they had an exchange of views on the rules of the plenary sessions of the Conference, with a view to reaching an agreement at the next meeting. “We are preparing the ground to achieve the maximum possible interaction between the two initial avenues of participation of the Conference: the platform and the citizen panels. The next step is to establish the plenary to reflect the diversity of opinions in Europe and incorporate the ideas and suggestions of the citizens, on which the success of the Conference depends, ”said the co-chair of the European Parliament, Guy Verhofstadt.

For her part, the Secretary of State of Portugal for European Affairs and co-president representing the Council of the EU, Ana Paula Zacarias, stressed that “the level of participation in the digital platform of the Conference in recent days has been really impressive. Citizens have responded to our call for participation, and now is the time to go one step further and launch the Conference.

The vice-president of the Commission for Democracy and Demography and co-president of the Conference, Dubravka Šuica, remarked: “This Conference seeks to interact and empower citizens. They occupy a prominent place in all our considerations about the Conference. Whether you are pro-European or skeptical, we want to hear from you so we can respond to your concerns.

The multilingual digital platform is a fully interactive tool: people who so wish can interact with others and discuss the proposal with their fellow citizens from all Member States in the 24 official languages ​​of the EU. Everyone is invited to contribute, through the platform, to shape their future, as well as to promote the platform on social networks, with the hashtag #ElFuturoEsTuyo.