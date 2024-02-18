The Emirates Intellectual Property Association and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Economy, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and the Trademark Owners Council, are organizing the regional conference from February 20 to 21 at the Bellazzo Versace Hotel – Dubai. The thirteenth conference to combat crimes against intellectual property in the Middle East and North Africa region, entitled “Uncovering Future Capabilities.”

The conference aims to shed light on future capabilities for combating intellectual property crimes, exchanging information with law enforcement bodies, and smart tools in combating intellectual property crimes, as well as reviewing best practices in combating organized crimes related to intellectual property rights..

The conference will also discuss the most important developments and challenges in enforcing intellectual property laws and new opportunities to combat crimes related to intellectual property, in addition to highlighting the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and the modern technology and tools it has adopted to facilitate legal control procedures, in addition to presenting the best global experiences in protecting trademarks. Commercial, intellectual works and patents from infringement and forgery.