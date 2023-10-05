The twentieth National Conference of CoDAU, the organization that brings together the General Directors of all Italian universities, chaired by Alberto Scuttari, DG of the University of Padua, begins today at the Federico II University of Naples. The Minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini, the Mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, the President of the CRUI, Salvatore Cuzzocrea, the Rector of the University of Naples Federico II, Matteo Lorito, gave the introductory greetings. The central theme of the conference is “The social impact of universities and the expectations of generation Z”, an open comparison between university management and the issues expressed by young people of university age. There were many topics for discussion during the three days with the stakeholders involved: from PNRR research funds, to university accommodation, from environmental sustainability to the use of new technologies. There will also be space for the screening of the short film “SLOW” by Giovanni Boscolo and the awarding of the prize for innovation by university administrations in memory of Clara Coviello. At the opening of the last panel on Saturday 7 October, the results of the CoDAU opinion survey on the critical issues and positive factors identified by Generation Zeta with respect to Italian universities will be presented.

“In the context of profound transformation that we are experiencing, which calls for privileging effectiveness over procedures, CoDAU places the social impact of universities and the expectations of new generations of students and their families at the center of its reflection, in order to to better understand the methods and tools with which universities can respond to these new challenges, for the improvement of the university system and to the benefit of the country” explains Alberto Scuttari, President of CoDAU. Approximately three hundred guests were present, including DGs, coming from all over Italy and numerous protagonists from different sectors, in particular: Francesca Mariotti, DG Confindustria; Alessia Conti, President of the National Council of University Students; Elisa Zscopio Marsala, Intesa Sanpaolo; Stefano Paleari, Advisor to Minister Bernini; Antonio Zoccoli, President CONPER; Paolo Vincenzo Pedone, President of the CUN; Antonio Uricchio, President of ANVUR; Paolo Atzeni, Director for Capacity and Competence Development of the National Cybersecurity Agency; Marcella Panucci, Head of Cabinet MUR; Giuseppe Recinto, Chief of Staff MIM; Francesco Ubertini, President of CINECA, Michele Camisasca, DG of ISTAT.