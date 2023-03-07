The 49-year-old Jonnie Irwin has a digital will already drafted. The television presenter, who was diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer, decided to create a special will, in order to keep talking to wife and kids even when it’s gone. Terminally ill, the broadcaster he worked for had fired him immediately after the diagnosis.

Jonnie Irwin knows his days are numbered on this earth. For this reason he is back in the program A Place in the Sun to tell, in a positive way, his fight against the neoplasm that affected his lungs, at the age of only 49, with metastases already spread to the brain 2 years after diagnosis.

He recounted on Instagram last Saturday that he would be appearing in Manchester in a live show on Sunday. In the video you can see him intent on choosing his outfit for the event. Since he received the diagnosis he hasn’t worked anymore, fired by the broadcaster with which he had long collaborated.

Wardrobe selection for @aplaceinthesunofficialLIVE. Tomorrow in Manchester. It’s an early start and since I’m not fit enough to run for the train, I’m getting ready the night before. My wife can’t believe it! The cold requires wool, wool and more wool. It’s also a rare thing for @jasmineharmane and me to both be there on a Sunday so please come and we hope to see you there.

This is what the TV presenter wrote on his Instagram profile, saying that he is ready to prepare for this new adventure, perhaps one of the last appearances in a live show.

Jonnie Irwin and the digital will left to his wife and children

Jonnie is planning to record video messages, a sort of digital will, so that he can still talk to his wife and three children after he leaves this world.

The host is taking every opportunity to give his wife Jessica, 40, and their three children a bright future when he’s no longer here with them.