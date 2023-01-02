Host Jimmy Kimmel’s son celebrated his fifth birthday. After his birth, his family prayed and hoped for him

Jimmy Kimmel is a well-known American presenter, who has been leading one of the best known night programs since 2003.

Several years ago, the conductor during a monologue in his show moved the audience, telling everything that his family had to endure after the birth of their son Billy.

It was supposed to be a moment of joy for everyone, but after cradling his baby in his arms, Jimmy Kimmel was forced to listen to the harsh words of doctors. The baby was born with one heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot and had to undergo an immediatelife-saving surgery.

From that moment began a long agony. Just days old, little Billy underwent surgery open heart at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

How is the son of conductor Jimmy Kimmel today

5 years have passed, and today the host is still grateful to the doctors who saved his son’s life. He told his audience that he will only have to undergo one more procedure during theadolescence and he prays every day that this is not invasive.

The latest photos have excited the whole world and have gone viral on social networks. Billy celebrated his fifth birthday. He appeared smiling in front of his delicious and beautiful cake.

We will be eternally grateful to the doctors and nurses who saved Billy’s life and to all of you, thanks to your donations, prayers, positive thoughts, we felt supported and loved.

With his long post, the American conductor also wanted to thank all the people with a big heart, who don’t hold back in front of fundraisers to help those in need. And he also wanted to praise the work of doctors and nurses of all the world. Heroes who fight every day to save the lives of others.