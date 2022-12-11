Rome, the condominium meeting killer was disarmed by a hero citizen

This morning he entered the gazebo of a bar in Fidene (Rome) where a meeting of the consortium of villas in the area was taking place. He pulled out a weapon and started shooting, first at the management and then at the rest of the assembled residents: three women died, while four other people were reportedly seriously injured.

Before the carabinieri arrived, alerted by many phone calls, the man was stopped by some citizens who literally jumped on him. “He could not be held – said one of the residents present during the shootings on Fanpage-. One of the councilors approached him and took away his weapon: he had incredible courage. Now he is in the hospital: he was hit on the face, I think on the cheek. As they grappled for the weapon, a shot went off. When I saw him he was in a blood bath ”. He then adds: “He really was a hero: before getting into the ambulance he continued to wander around here to try to support others”. Now he is in hospital: fortunately the bullet did not damage anything vital.

“They were two minutes of panic: it was a terrible thing – explained the man -. When he came in with the weapon I thought he meant to threaten the management, but when the first shot went off and I saw the woman fall backwards I knew she had other intentions. She already had the shot in the chamber: I heard from the carabinieri that she also had another 16-round magazine in the chamber, plus the other bullets ”.