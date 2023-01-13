Santiago Ormeño arrived at Chivas at the close of the market last summer and with just under 6 months in the team, everything indicates that the striker who represents Peru will leave the Verde Valle team. Ormeño is not part of Paunovic’s plans, who considers that he has an excess of forwards in the squad and has chosen to cut one of them, in this case the former player from the Puebla strip.
The striker has been notified by the club of his departure and together with his agent they are already looking for the best possible accommodation. Sources confirm that there are 4 teams interested in his services, 3 from Liga MX and one in Peru and it seems that the option that most seduces the 28-year-old player is that of the UNAM Pumas, who with the approval of Rafael Puente Jr. The arrival of the Peruvian is being probed. However, this is conditioned by two factors.
Those of the UNAM look very favorably on the return of Ormeño to the club, as they see it as a great alternative to rotate Dinenno if at any point it is necessary, although, they will only accept the footballer if he arrives on loan without a figure. compensation in between. And finally, and according to the financial conditions of the Pedregal club, they demand that Chivas be the ones who pay most of the striker’s salary, since he is one of the best paid in Verde Valle.
