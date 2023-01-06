Real Madrid still does not rule out signing Mbappé next season, and although the Frenchman has been shielded with PSG, from the white club they hope that by convincing the player, he can pressure the entity to let him leave after paying a historic amount .
For that condition to be met, Mbappé has demanded that Real Madrid sign two footballers, Achraf Hakimi, the striker’s teammate at PSG and Theo Hernández, Milan’s left-back. Both were Real Madrid players, for which the white club knows them well, and both are two world-class full-backs who would be an ideal reinforcement, since Real Madrid has yet to sign two full-backs, but these two players could be very expensive.
The austere transfer policy of the white club would clash with these demands, especially if Real Madrid’s objective is also to sign Bellingham. Therefore, this option today seems very complicated, but we could see an attempt in the next market for Mbappé to wear white for good. From the Madrid team they seem to have forgiven his decision last year, in which having a pre-agreement with Real Madrid, he finally chose to renew with PSG, betraying his word.
Now we don’t know what will happen, but everything indicates that the white club wants Mbappé at all costs, and it is clear that one of the French player’s dreams is to play for Real Madrid. In the end, to be a football legend a player must play in the best teams and PSG is still a rich club with no history that plays in a lower level league.
#conditions #Mbappé #demands #sign #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply