The hours seem to be counted so that Guillermo Ochoa renew with him AmericaHowever, there are still obstacles in the renewal with the goalkeeper due to the demands that the national team has placed.
Paco Memo’s contract ends on December 31 and talks for contract renewal began a few days ago. However, the 37-year-old goal, has requested a salary amount greater than that offered by América.
With information from ESPNthose with long cream-blue pants proposed lower Ochoa’s salarya situation that does not convince the player, who wishes to remain with the payroll that he has received up to now since his return to the Nest.
This has been the main drawback for which both parties have not come to fruition. In the tournament that ended, Guillermo Ochoa He played 1,440 minutes played in the regular phase, while in the league he reached 360 minutes, losing in the last game of the semifinal against Toluca.
The next few days will be decisive to know the next destination of the national goalkeeper, since in case of not agreeing to the salary reduction, he would look for new offers inside or outside the country. It must be remembered that at the time Miguel Layun He underwent a decrease in the payroll in order to continue with America.
On the other hand, those led by coach Fernando Ortíz are already preparing to debut in the SKY Cupwhen on Thursday they receive the Nemesio Díez stadium at the Rays of the Necaxain game that you can enjoy through the TUDN signal o’clock at 7:00 p.m.
