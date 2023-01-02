Ventimiglia, little Ryan’s health improves: dad’s words about what he did in the hospital

The doctors since the baby’s arrival at the hospital Ryan and after realizing the seriousness of his condition, they immediately mobilized to help him. In fact, it is only in the last few hours that wonderful news has arrived and that is, that little by little it is making many improvements.

Day to day doctors are trying to decrease sedativesalso to understand how the body and the head react to the beatings suffered.

It was the December 19th, when the parents entrusted the two children to their paternal grandmother and her partner. They had always done it and so far nothing had happened unusual.

However, it was only around lunchtime that the dad received a call from the mother, telling him who the son was disappeared. When they found him a few minutes later, he was in the courtyard of the apartment building, in one semi-conscious state.

From here the race to the parents started, who in turn alerted the rescued. At first the grandmother told her son that perhaps she had been hit by a pirated car.

But it is only a few days after the companion, also cornered by the police, has decided to to confess. She said she beat him up to make it lifelessbecause while he was moving the furniture, the little one gave him nuisance.

Dad’s words on little Ryan’s condition

My son is slightly better, they have removed the pulmonary drainage. He caressed my face and wanted a hug. He watched some of his favorite cartoons and asked about the mother and little brother.

These were the words of the father of the child, who fortunately allow everyone to draw a sigh of relief. However, doctors from routine checkups found that it was due to the beatings he sustained a cerebral hematomawhich takes time to heal.

The man charged with culpable bodily harm is now a free foot. Given the dynamics of the facts, the agents decided to also register the grandmother in the register of suspects. Around the city, people have put up banners that she is just asking for it to be done justice.