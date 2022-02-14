Devizzi and the work with Sofia after the injury: “Now she doesn’t hurt anymore”. Waiting for the last test

From our correspondent Simone Battaggia

“Sofia is 70-80 percent of the condition. And at 80 percent of the condition she can win Olympic gold.” Gigi Devizzi is among the people who have spent the most time with Sofia Goggia in the last few days. Physiotherapist and osteopath of the elite group of the women’s national team, he has a long militancy in the Fisi teams. You started cross-country skiing at the time of Marco Albarello, over the years you have also followed Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin in the national snowboard team. In his room in these days all the blues have passed a bit, from Marta Bassino, Elena Curtoni and Francesca Marsaglia to Giuliano Razzoli. The bed to treat the muscles and joints of the Azzurri and a TV next to them to follow all the competitions of the Azzurri involved in the Olympics, of any sport. Of course, the work on Sofia was the most delicate. After the injury in Cortina, the Bergamo-based woman began the recovery process relying on the people and structures that have followed her more closely in recent years: above all Matteo Benedini, the coordinating physiotherapist of the Physiocenter of Bagnolo San Vito, but also the physio that Sofia’s sponsor supported her for two weeks in Verona, where the rider from Bergamo made a base to try to recover. See also The advance: Della Valle drags Brescia. Venice finds Bramos, but it goes ko

Just a check – When she arrived in Beijing, Sofia returned to Devizzi’s care. “I am optimistic, even if we still have to deal with the physiological recovery times – attacks the physiotherapist -. It must be said, however, that in these days the progress made by Sofia has been really important. As soon as I arrived I treated her even four times a day, the first at 6.30 am in the hospitality before taking the chairlift to the training slope. In the last few days we have done a couple of simple global checks a day. the tissues have reacted well. He also told me that he no longer feels pain when walking, and this is an important step. A few days ago if she encountered any obstacles in the movement it hurt her, now not anymore “.

Fear of slipping – The injury suffered in Cortina had had important consequences, on which it was necessary to work patiently, day after day. “The extension of the mobility of the knee was limited – continues Devizzi -, as we were able to recover it. But the day before the super-G, when Sofia slipped while she was training, there was a regress there. Fortunately, a session of work has allowed us to recover and return to full functionality “. See also F. Regional: ART Grand Prix signs Mari Boya for 2022

See well – We have now arrived at the day of the race. Weather permitting, the last of the scheduled tests will soon take place, when the one scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to the dangerousness of the track after the heavy snowfall. A damage for all the athletes, who know little about “Rock”, but above all for Sofia who needs to get back on skis like bread. “At least one more test is needed – concludes Devizzi -, perhaps even from a lower start. Not doing it would be penalizing. In addition, the weather will be fundamental, because good visibility would help to give it the security it needs”.

