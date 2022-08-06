The group of the Águilas del América continues in search of a new reinforcement for this tournament. Now, the reflectors have positioned themselves to the north of the continent to try to sign the Uruguayan brian rodriguezplayer of LAFC of Major League Soccer.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
With the arrival of the Welshman Gareth Bale to the Los Angeles team, Rodríguez was sent to the bench by coach Steven Cherundolo, so they would not take a dim view of giving him the highest bidder. America He has already asked about the winger’s services, although conditions have already been set for his possible signing.
‘Yes, I have heard (that there is an interest from America) and I left that in the hands of my representative. But yes, focused on LAFC at this time and if it happens, welcome. America and playing in Mexico would be a great leap for me, it’s a great league, let’s hope, to see what will happen‘, Rodríguez detailed in an interview after the game against América.
With information from TUDNthe Los Angeles coach wants to continue with brian rodriguez in your squad, even if it is used only as a change in matches. Only a very good offer that convinces the managers for the 22-year-old player could cause him to leave LAFC.
“America and playing in Mexico would be a great leap for me, it’s a great league”
– brian rodriguez
America still has about a month to start negotiations and work at full speed for the signing of brian rodriguez. For now, so far the Azulcremas are penultimate in the competition with 4 units, just below Querétaro, which is the last team in the competition.
Tomorrow America It will be measured against the Bravos de Juárez on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in a match that you can enjoy through the signal of Channel 5 and TUDN at 8:05 p.m.
#conditions #LAFC #America #signing #Brian #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply