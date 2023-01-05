He is no longer in critical condition and soon Diletta Miatello’s father will be able to say what his daughter really did that night

The father of Diletta Miatello he’s better. The elderly man had been reduced to dying, but now he seems to be on the mend and will soon be able to tell his version of the facts to the police.

The unfortunate event took place in San Martino di Lupari in the night between 26 December and the morning of 27 December.

When her daughter Chiara went to check, she found her lifeless mother wrapped in a blanket and her father dying in the living room. And from her story, it would have been the latter with the last of her strength, to reveal to her that it was his sister Diletta. Sister who in the meantime had fled. She had taken off her bloodstained clothes and booked a hotel room. Thanks to her license plate and surveillance cameras, she was tracked down by investigators soon after.

For now, he is in jail and he is exercised the right not to answer. The defense points to a psychiatric report, since the woman was being treated in a mental health center.

The motive of Diletta Miatello

It would seem that at the basis of everything there is a economic motive. Diletta Miatello had returned to live with her elderly parents after the separation from her husband and the entrustment of her son to her man. She is a former traffic warden who lost her job and has never been able to find another job. She often asked her parents for money, but lately her father Giorgio had been the victim of an accident and was unable to go to the bank in withdraw the money.

As soon as Giorgio Miatello will be able to tell what really happened, his testimony will be central to the allegations towards his daughter Diletta. According to the investigators, the woman was lucid at the time of the events and after having taken the life of her mother and reduced her father to death, she took a shower to clean up.