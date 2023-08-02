The departure of Dembélé has generated movements within Barcelona. Xavi, who has said he was disappointed by the decision of the French winger whom he pampered and protected when everyone around the club turned their backs on the footballer, understands that this is not the time for regrets and is already working hand in hand with the board to define what movements carry out in the remainder of the summer to bring someone to the squad who can fill the vacancy that Ousmane has generated.
One of the options that has arisen almost immediately after the news that the French player had decided to leave, has been to add the super scorer Vitor Roque this summer, an idea that in the heat of necessity seemed wonderful, but, according to The euphoria has gone down and they have trained rationally to plan from scratch, it has lost strength, because there are a couple of conditions along the way that complicate the immediate arrival of ‘Tigrinho’.
According to information from Sport, this option is not completely ruled out, but it no longer looks as viable as before. In the first place, the club is not assured of having the salary margin to add the 19-year-old super striker from now on, which is why the arrival of him in January was being considered. In addition, there is an agreement with Paranaense that must be respected and that is why they could only break the loan they have signed if the club is left out of the Copa Libertadores, something that will be defined next week.
#conditions #Vitor #Roque #join #Barcelona #summer
Leave a Reply