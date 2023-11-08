The European Commission named the conditions for Ukraine’s accession to the EU and talked about the timing

The timing of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union (EU) depends on the country’s implementation of reforms, as well as on the principle of “merit membership”. These conditions were named by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

As soon as the European Council makes a formal decision to begin negotiations, they will be able to start immediately Ursula von der LeyenPresident of the European Commission

The European Commission also recommended starting negotiations on accession to the EU for Ukraine and Moldova. The body made this recommendation after assessing countries’ progress in meeting their reform targets.

At the same time, the provision of negotiation terms will occur if Ukraine and Moldova fulfill certain conditions.

Ukraine must continue to fight corruption and protect the rights of national minorities, the European Commission said

In addition, the European Commission recommended that the Council of the European Union grant Georgia candidate status for EU membership subject to nine conditions.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (center) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) pose for a photo after a meeting in Kyiv, February 2, 2023 Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Anadolu / Getty Images

Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia responded to the recommendations of the European Commission

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky named recommendations of the European Commission on the right step to begin negotiations on the country’s accession to the EU. He stressed that in December the Ukrainian side expects a political decision from the European Council.

Our country should be in the European Union. Ukrainians deserve it Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

In addition, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili welcomed recommendations, calling today historic. He thanked the country’s parliament for the work done to implement the recommendations. Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze also emphasizedthat in the 20 months since applying for candidate status, Georgia has gone through many difficulties.

In turn, President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that the decision indicates recognition of the efforts of the authorities of the republic, who are working on its transformation. The organization’s report confirms that Moldova carried out serious reforms last year, she added.

The final decision on the start of negotiations will be made by the participating countries at a meeting of the European Council on December 14-15.

Residents of Kherson, November 5, 2023 Photo: Viacheslav Ratynskyi / Anadolu / Getty Images

The European Commission urged not to consider 2030 as the date for EU enlargement

Ursula von der Leyen urged not to consider 2030 as the date for EU enlargement. Membership is a merit-based process, the politician noted.

At the same time, the European Commission highly appreciated Moldova’s efforts towards joining the association

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock also emphasized that “not a single application for EU membership can be processed in an accelerated manner.” At the same time, she promised the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba that the country would become a member of the EU in the future.

Nevertheless, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova argued that 2030 could be considered a realistic date for the country to join the union. According to her, for this the country will need to carry out many more reforms. Moreover, internal political changes must occur in the EU itself.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (center) after signing the country’s application for membership in the European Union in Kyiv, February 28, 2022 Photo: Ukrainian Presidency / Anadolu / Getty Images

Russia assessed Ukraine’s possible membership in the EU

Back in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country had never been against Ukraine’s plans to join the EU. However, the Russian side has always objected to Ukraine joining NATO. Vladimir Putin explained that the expansion of the alliance to Russia’s borders directly threatens the country’s security.

However, he emphasized that the proposal for Ukraine to join the EU would mean the destruction of all key industries that the country was proud of during the Soviet period.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin also stated that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would be tantamount to the country joining a bloc hostile to Russia, and therefore would make it impossible for the state to maintain neutrality. The diplomat explained that in recent years the EU has lost its former independence and neutrality.