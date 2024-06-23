“RG”: you can compensate for vacation with money only upon dismissal

Russians can fully compensate for their vacation with money only upon dismissal. This was reported by “Russian newspaper” with reference to interviewed experts.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, there are exceptions to this rule. So, with an irregular schedule, an employee has the right to 28 days of vacation plus three additional ones. The latter can be compensated with money at the request of the employee.

In other cases, you can receive compensation for unused vacation only upon dismissal, experts emphasize.

“According to the Constitutional Court, labor legislation does not contain restrictions on the period of exercise of the right to receive compensation for unused vacation upon dismissal,” emphasized manager Olga Borisova.

Previously, Russians were named the most profitable period for a vacation in 2024. President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies Aleksan Mkrtchyan, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, advised going on vacation in early summer or early autumn.