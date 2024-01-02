Club América is still looking for a right back. Ricardo Chávez was the preferred option of the azulcrema board, however, Atlético de San Luis put a very high price on him, so the Águilas decided to look for other options. One of the names that sounds the loudest to reach Coapa is Erick Aguirrecurrent player of Monterey.
Aguirre, 26, is an interesting option for Club América since he can play as both a left and right back, as well as a central midfielder. The element originally from Uruapan, Michoacán, is the priority of the Águilas in this transfer market, but to be able to hire him they will have to give in to the demands of Rayados.
According to a report by communicator Luis Diego Rodríguez, Monterrey would be willing to let Erick Aguirre leave for América, as long as the versatile Mexican player serves as a bargaining chip to sign Jonathan Rodríguez or Richard Sánchez.
Hiring Aguirre would be a risky bet for Club América, since although he can play in several positions, he is also a player who is very susceptible to injuries.
During the Apertura 2023 tournament, Aguirre played just 460 minutes, spread over seven games.
According to this report, so far there are no formal negotiations between the clubs to close this operation. So far it is only an interest on the part of the azulcrema board, but there is still no offer for Aguirre.
#condition #Rayados #Erick #Aguirre #leave #América
Leave a Reply