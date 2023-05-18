In Cruz Azul there is no room to waste time. The club accelerates in the market to close the output of Ferretti’s discards for the following semester. At the moment, there are four official casualties that they have within the country’s capital as a whole and, except for surprise, the number will grow in the following days, since it is a fact that within the club a total renewal is required in all lines and works based on it.
Two of the footballers on the line of fire and who, although they have won everything with the club, have long since stopped contributing to the squad, are Julio César Domínguez and José de Jesús Corona, the oldest on the squad and who has more of a decade within the painting of La Noria. Both are not priorities for the sky blue team, however, if their departure has not been announced, it is because there is an option for both to renew and continue, but this is conditional.
What condition has Cruz Azul set for Julio César Domínguez and José de Jesús Corona to renew their contract?
The club will offer them a place in the squad the following year if they both understand and accept that they will originally have a substitute role within the team. The club wants fresh pieces in its areas of the field and that is why both would be relegated to the bench if they continue. The two footballers have asked to continue and, beyond the money factor, Cruz Azul puts sports above financial matters. If the two veterans want to stay, they will do so from the bench.
