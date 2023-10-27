Cruz Azul’s season could come to an end this weekend. The cement team is on the verge of elimination from the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. Due to this, the board would already be planning the next semester.
According to various reports, the team would look for significant reinforcements both up front and in goal. In addition, the Cruz Azul directors would look for a new technical director to head the new project.
Everything indicates that Joaquín Moreno will not continue leading the La Noria team for Clausura 2024. In recent days the name of Diego Cocca has been heard as one of the main candidates to take over the reins of Cruz Azul, but so far no There is nothing official.
The board would have defined the coach profile it is looking for for the following season. Here we tell you what Cruz Azul is looking for in its next strategist.
According to a report by journalist Adrián Esparza Oteo, from the TUDN network, the Cruz Azul board is looking for a foreign coach for the next tournament.
According to this information, the team would already have some candidates, one who is in Mexican soccer, with whom they have not been able to get close, and others who would come from outside Liga MX.
“The search has been going on, it seems to me that it has been going on for a long time because Joaquín Moreno has had a hard time with the team. He is a very beloved coach, and the players supported him to be able to be in this position after ‘Tuca’ Ferretti. But it has taken work for him. and everything indicates for several weeks that there is going to be a change.”
– Adrian Esparza Oteo
Who will be the new Cruz Azul coach? We will know that in the coming weeks.
