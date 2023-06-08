The reality of Robert Dante Siboldi has taken a 180 degree turn in recent months. The Uruguayan strategist came to tigers in April 2023 after the board decided to end the process of Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz. The Uruguayan only signed a contract until the end of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX and his permanence in the institution would depend on the results obtained.
Despite not having had a good performance in the regular phase of the contest, the set of the UANL They had a great league and managed to be crowned league champion for the eighth time in their history. Thanks to this achievement, the feline management did not think twice and began negotiations to retain to Siboldi and his coaching staff for the Opening 2023.
According to a report from the ESPN network, both parties have already reached an agreement to extend the contract. This information indicates that The Uruguayan strategist extended his relationship with the UANL squad for one year with the option of another year if he meets the club’s goals.
According to local media reports, the feline board offered the strategist a two-year contract, but it was Robert Dante Siboldi himself who decided that the relationship was only for the Opening 2023 and Closing 2024 tournaments.
This decision has been understood as a gesture of humility by the Uruguayan strategist, who would seek to demonstrate in the next two tournaments that he is the one to take charge of the UANL team for a longer term.
After leaving Cruz Azul through the back door, failing with Xolos de Tijuana and having an inglorious stint with Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia, it seems that Siboldi has finally found a club in which to put down roots.
