In the current transfer market, the Chivas de Guadalajara and the Rayados de Monterrey They are two of the teams that have monopolized the first news in Liga MX, both for confirmed transfers and for the number of players they are interested in.
Now both are involved in the same signing that could trigger a whole series of movements in Mexican soccer, but to do so, the Herd You must accept the conditions imposed by the Nuevo León team.
Everything revolves around Jordi Cortizowho has been linked to Blue Cross and Chivas in recent days, but now everything seems to indicate that it is closer to reaching Verde Valle; However, the red and white board must bet very hard on him.
According to the report of Fox Sports, Striped already set a position to let out Jordi Cortizo to Chivassince they have asked those of Guadalajara the amount of 10 million dollars. It is that figure and no less, for the team coached by Fernando Gago.
Despite this firm stance, Monterey also offered a second alternative for Chivas approach the native of Querétaro, since the other option is an exchange for Jesus Chiquete Orozcoin a “man for man” transaction.
This way, Striped He set his conditions and already passed them on to Chivaswho must decide whether to bet on the 27-year-old footballer, who will turn 29 on June 30, in the middle of the Copa América dispute.
In the last hours, the possible departure of Jordi Cortizo of Monterey has caused the rumor to increase that Orbelin Pineda He would join the team led by Fernando Ortiz, as he would be his ideal replacement.
The sports director of Striped, Tato Noriegaeven accepted that the footballer AEK Athens It is an option, so if they get rid of Cortizo, they would most likely bet on the 28-year-old midfielder.
