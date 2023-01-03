In the most recent hours, the name of Sergio Ramos has been linked to the powerful Al-Nassr club in Saudi Arabia, whose owners want to form a squad full of stars with the aim of putting football in the Arab world in the crosshairs of the planet and in this way fully compete to host the 2030 World Cup on their lands, endangering the candidacy of Spain and Portugal jointly that months ago seemed like the imminent winner.
With Cristiano Ronaldo signed and as the great face of the project, the Arab team has also had a first contact in the same way with Sergio Ramos, who has been told that if they do not have options to renew with PSG, they will give him a formal offer on the table. This is a more viable possibility than it may seem, since the reality is that the team from the French capital conditions the renewal of the former Real Madrid captain.
PSG does consider the continuity of Ramos, but at least all of January they will not present an offer to the player, because they want the Spaniard to earn the same on the field, his performance in a couple of games will be key to his continuity, if Sergio complies with a good individual key in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, then there will be an offer, if the Spaniard does not meet the Germans, then it is possible that his time in Paris is over.
