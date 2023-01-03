🚨 PSG are in no hurry to renew #Sergio Ramos. The club wants to wait and see how the season progresses, what performance it offers against Bayern in the Champions League and if it is interested in extending the contract until 2024.

🧵 Small thread with the information that we publish in @sports world pic.twitter.com/OADRbvRuFQ

— Dani Gil (@danigilopez) January 2, 2023