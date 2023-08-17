Hirving “Chucky” Lozano He could return to Mexico earlier than planned and although Pachuca is the club he loves, there is a possibility that Club América will try to seduce him, as seen in a chat with the Van Rankin Donkey.
The actor and host of Televisa, George Van RankinHe held an interview with the national team to question us about various things about his current situation.
He himself complained of having linked the Spanish defender, Sergio Ramos as a possibility of reinforcement for the Eagles, since he stated that for what he asks that these “millions” better be invested in a player like Lushwho is one of the most popular teams for all his time in the Mexican team, PSV Eindhoven and being the first Mexican champion in Serie A in Italy, with Napoli.
“I want him to sign the contract to take him to America. They want to take Sergio Ramos, don’t mess around, don’t mess around. This is the one who has to be taken to America,” he tells him Van Rankin to his followers, having the soccer player on one side.
The answer of Hirving Lozano it excites Americanism, but makes its determining factor clear: not for now. That is to say, in the future when his plans are no longer to stay in the Old Continent.
And it is that he knows that he does not count for Napoli for the starting eleven this season that is about to start in Italy, but the attacker believes that his career still gives him room to continue in Europe, with the Premier League as his great dream, although it has sounded possible reinforcement of Sevilla of Spain.
“Yes, I would get to America, but… in a while,” he said. Lush.
Then he tells him Van Rankin who will ask Emilio Azcarragaowner of the club, and friend of his “open your wallet”, to which ‘chucky‘ he replied, “Yeah, go ahead,” with a nervous smile.
