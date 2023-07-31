In the final stretch of the transfer market and with the Apertura 2023 already started, Club Deportivo Guadalajara could witness one more loss, because according to various versions, the defender Gilberto Sepulveda It is intended in the Old Continent, but the Guadalajara institution would have a condition to be able to let Europe leave the Aztec club.
According to the journalist Chuy Hernandez the interest of PSV Eindhoven by the player is on loan, however, they only intend to let their youth squad out in a definitive sale.
In addition, the Guadalajara team would be willing to lower their economic claims if the Dutch team agrees to leave them a percentage of at least 20-25% of a possible future sale.
According to the portal transfer marktthe young 24-year-old Mexican defender is valued at 4 million euro; however, the rojiblanco team would accept 3 million euros in exchange for three quarters of the player’s pass.
The youth squad from Rebaño Sagrado has already been taken into account by the Mexican team during the stage of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino and has played seven games, while with the first team of the Guadalajara squad he has 134 official duels and has scored three annotations.
