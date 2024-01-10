The naturalized Mexican Colombian Julian Quiñones He barely completed one semester with Club América, which was enough for him to be crowned and add the fourteenth league star to the Águilas. His contribution was indispensable and therefore there is talk that there would be European clubs interested in signing him, however, for the club from the capital let him leave, they will have to pay the player's clause, something that seems very complicated due to the expensive figure that is sought.
“Interested and promoters asking if there are any. The list of countries is long, but really very few would meet the clause. There is nothing to talk about. Julián is happy in America… I would think about the 'bi' and the Copa América,” he revealed. Fabio Marinrepresentative of Julian Quiñones in interview with ESPN.
The agent refused to give details about the amount and reiterated the player's commitment to continue with Ave where they will seek the two-time championship: “No, I never talk about values and contracts, but we are not thinking about leaving; We are going for the two-time championship,” he assured.
The Mexican national team was the star signing of the Águilas last semester and the player lived up to expectations by scoring 10 goals during the tournament in the position that was required of him, one of those goals was in the second leg final at the Azteca Stadium that ended up being key in achieving the title.
His good level of play has made Italian football clubs look at him, however, with the issue of the clause, several suitors will distance themselves from the bid, so André Jardine will be able to count on the player for longer.
