A good litter of Mexican soccer players has gone to the old continent throughout July and so far in August, the last case is that of Jorge Sánchez, América has confirmed that they have closed the transfer of the right-wing side with Ajax from the Netherlands for a figure of 7 million dollars for 80 percent of his letter.
Now, there are several other Mexican players within Liga MX who can dream of making the leap in quality towards elite soccer, for example the youngsters who are within the Tigres, specifically three soccer players that Miguel Herrera himself puts with exit options as long as certain conditions are met.
Raymundo Fulgencio, Jesús Angulo and Sebastián Córdova are the players that Herrera affirms have the necessary football to leave Tigres and go to Europe, although he pointed out that this message should not confuse the vision of the team from the north of the country, since they buy players so that they are inside of the herd and not for the purpose of selling them, this scenario would only occur if the offer is first beneficial for Tigres and also represents the best step for the player’s career.
#condition #Tigres #footballers #Europe
