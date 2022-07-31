The victims of the explosion at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet are in a moderate condition

Two victims of the explosion at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol are in a moderate condition. This is reported Interfax with reference to the governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev.

According to the head of Sevastopol, three more received minor injuries. All victims receive the necessary medical care.

The incident became known earlier on July 31.