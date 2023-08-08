The condition of the singer Lada Dance worsened after an accident, a second operation was performed

Russian pop singer Lada Dance had a major accident on the 52nd kilometer of the Simferopol highway in Podolsk on the evening of August 5, when she was on her way to a corporate performance in Kolomna. This was reported Telegram– channel “112”.

According to police, Dance’s driver hit two cars parked on the roadway that collided earlier. As a result, four people were injured, all of them were hospitalized. The car in which the singer was traveling flew into a ditch. According to eyewitnesses, the traffic jam due to the accident stretched for more than two kilometers. Together with the singer in the back seat of the car was her close friend.

Frame: Telegram channel Base

The driver who drove the Russian artist and caused an accident, called the causes of the accident. According to him, he did not exceed the speed limit, but too late he noticed a car stopped due to another accident, after which a collision occurred. The driver stressed that the artist was not wearing a seatbelt during the trip.

From the scene of the accident, Lada Dance was transferred on a stretcher

After a car collision, the artist was seriously injured. She did not manage to get out of the car on her own: she was transferred to the ambulance on a stretcher, after which she was taken to the hospital. For hospitalization, the performer was attracted by a helicopter of the medical service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The next day, Lada Dance was transferred to a private clinic in the Moscow region from the hospital named after N.N. Burdenko.

The singer was seriously injured

The artist’s producer Sergei Pudovkin told Lente.ru about the state of Lada Dance.

While it is hard for her to speak, fortunately, the most important thing was ruled out: a suspicion of a fracture of the spine. Diagnosed just a strong blow. Severe injury. The results of the rest of the studies will be a little later, the next week will be exactly in the clinic under the supervision of doctors See also The Archbishop of Barcelona asks San Isidro for help to end the drought Sergei Pudovkinproducer Lada Dance

The media manager added that he had to leave his family and urgently fly to Moscow due to the serious condition of his ward.

Photo: Pravda Komsomolskaya / Russian Look / Globallookpress.com

After the accident, Dance decided to drop her pseudonym

The producer of the artist also said that the singer will have a long rehabilitation, the performer decided to postpone all the upcoming concerts, and also abandon her pseudonym Dance: “For ethical reasons, we cannot yet provide photos of Lada Dance. Doctors are doing everything possible to improve her condition. I hope Lada will record a video message soon. The only thing she told me: “Now I’ll just be Lada. Dance will already be difficult.” So there will be a new name.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

The performer’s condition worsened

On Tuesday, August 8, it became known about the deterioration of the singer’s condition. Pudovkin noted that for this reason, doctors have so far forbidden him and her relatives to communicate with the victim. He added that at night the artist underwent a second operation on her face: the doctors tried to optimize the existing cuts and tears. It is known that a close friend of the artist, who was in the car at the time of the accident, is also in the hospital in serious condition and has already recovered.

Lada Dance decided to sue the carrier for 12 million rubles

Photo: Ekaterina Chesnokova / RIA Novosti

Representatives of the artist said that after the incident, the singer decided to sue the transport company that organized her transportation and demand 12 million rubles in compensation. According to representatives of the performer, the organization did not provide the necessary security measures during the trip of the artist and violated the rules for transporting passengers.