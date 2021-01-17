The state of the Russian rescued during the search operations in the area of ​​the wreck of the dry cargo ship Arvin off the coast of Turkey is assessed as stable, reports TASS…

The press attaché of the Russian Embassy in Turkey, Irina Kasimova, told the agency’s correspondents.

According to the Turkish authorities, out of 12 crew members of the ship that sank in the Black Sea, 10 people are citizens of Ukraine, two are citizens of Russia.

According to Kasimova, one Russian is among the six rescued. It turned out to be the ship’s senior technician Nikolay Krinov. At the moment he is in the hospital in the city of Bartin. Doctors assess his condition as stable, there is no threat to his life.

“The fate of another citizen of Russia remains unknown,” – said the agency’s interlocutor.

According to the agency, currently the search and rescue operation has been suspended due to unfavorable weather conditions and the onset of darkness.

It is also known that representatives of the Russian embassy visited the rescued sailor in the hospital and found out the circumstances of the incident. According to him, the tragedy was due to bad weather conditions.

“Consular assistance was provided to the victim, basic necessities were purchased, Ukrainian sailors were assisted in connection with their relatives,” Kasimova said.

Earlier, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told about the condition of the sailors rescued from the sunken dry cargo ship in the Black Sea. It was also reported that the death toll in the ship’s wreck had risen to four.