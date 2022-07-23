The Athletic: Rangers will trade striker Panarin if he wants to leave the team

New York Rangers Russian forward Artemi Panarin could be traded. The terms of the exchange became known to the journalist The Athletic Arthur Staple.

According to him, the club will be interested in exchanging the striker if he wants to leave the team. “If the Rangers still trade Panarin, then this will be done in order to offload the payroll. But I do not think that the club will barter for the same expensive likeness of Panarin. Of course, Khlebushek (nickname Panarin – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is still a top player, but his contract can hardly be pulled by any other club in the league, ”added Staple.

Earlier it was reported about the conflict of 30-year-old Panarin with the leadership of the Rangers. As noted, the general manager of the club, Chris Drury, was dissatisfied with the game of the Russian in the 2021/2022 season of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Artemi Panarin has been with the Rangers since 2019. His contract with the team runs until 2026.