Three Russian Railways employees continue treatment after train crash near Volgograd

Three Russian Railways employees, an assistant driver and two conductors, continue to receive treatment after a train crash near Volgograd. Their condition became known after a statement from the railway company’s press service, reports TASS.

“The assistant driver’s condition is assessed as moderate, while the conductors’ condition is satisfactory,” Russian Railways clarified.

The driver and another conductor were also injured in the accident; they have already been discharged from the hospital.

A KAMAZ truck collided with a Kazan-Adler passenger train in the Volgograd region on July 29. Nine cars and an electric locomotive derailed; at the time of the collision, there were more than 800 passengers on the train. According to unofficial data, 140 people were injured. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported 22 injured people who are in hospital. The truck driver was also injured; he was put into an artificial coma and is in serious condition.