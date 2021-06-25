For several weeks it had been confirmed that the Colombian attacker, Renato Ibarra, He would not continue in the red and black of the Atlas, after his assignment for a year from Club América, this because they cannot leave the signing.
The problem is that the azulcrema team does not have it in plans and they seek to get rid of him contractually, since his contract expires until June 2023, however, there are very few options.
Given the situation, the Guadalajara team would have asked the institution of El Nido the permanence of the player, but only if they continue to take charge of a part of his salary, this according to information from a journalist from Aztec Sports, David medrano.
The footballer has the conditions that the coach of the rojinegros, Diego Cocca, wants in his squad, after the good performance he showed in the last year, especially in the past Guard1anes Clausura 2021, for that reason, the athletic directive continues to negotiate the possible permanence of the player in their ranks, but with the said condition that the capital club continues to contribute a significant amount to the salary of the South American.
Another option that has been handled in recent days is that, the technical director of the Tigres de la UANL, Miguel Herrera, He would have asked his board of directors for the incorporation of the 30-year-old Ecuadorian, since he knows him perfectly, after having directed him in his time in Coapa.
But for now, the only thing that is certain is that the player does not enter into America’s plans and the board seeks to dispose of his letter permanently, so before possibly reaching an agreement with the Jalisco club, they would look for an option that Help them completely disengage from your services.
