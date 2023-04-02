What happened in the summer between Real Madrid and Mbappé left no one happy within the white house club. Florentino and his entourage felt that the Frenchman exhibited the meringues in a terrible way, which is why the boss of the club from the capital of Spain at the time valued the option of vetoing the French striker forever from the team that Ancelotti leads today.
However, Kylian continues to show both at the club and in the national team that he is one of the best on the planet, for many today the best, while the whites have had a difficult year. To this day, Mbappé is not completely satisfied within PSG, while the Spanish team is not having the best of performances, it seems that both parties require each other. Reason why Real Madrid would accept his signing as long as the player complies with what the club demands.
Sources in Spain report that Kylian’s environment is already notified by the people of Real Madrid. They will accept Mbappé within the club, but they will only do so if the player arrives as a free agent. The whites will not negotiate in the slightest with PSG a single euro for the sale of him, so now Mbappé must define his path to follow. Everything indicates that his contract ends in 2024, so if the footballer wants it, his arrival will be signed in the summer of that year.
#condition #Real #Madrid #sign #Kylian #Mbappé
Leave a Reply