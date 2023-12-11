RIA Novosti: condition of baby who survived shepherd attack is stable

Doctors assess the condition of a baby who survived a shepherd attack in New Moscow as stable. This became known RIA News.

Earlier it was reported that the dog attacked a child sitting in a stroller when his mother came into the house for a few minutes. After the animal attack, the child was taken to the intensive care unit. He was diagnosed with multiple wounds to the abdomen, back and legs, a traumatic brain injury, as well as a brain contusion with hemorrhage.

As the agency's source in law enforcement agencies said, now nothing threatens the life and health of the child.

Earlier, the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia told Lenta.ru that due to a dog attack on a baby in Moscow, a criminal case was opened under two articles at once: under Part 1 of Article 118 (“Causing grievous harm to health through negligence”) and Article 156 (“Failure to fulfill obligations to raise a minor”).