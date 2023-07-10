Turkey imposed this Monday as a condition to unblock Sweden’s entry into NATO its own access to the European Union (EU), on the eve of a decisive summit of the Atlantic Alliance in Lithuania, focused on military support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Before leaving for Vilnius to participate in the summit, the Turkish president said: “Open the way for Turkey in the EU. Just as we open the way for Finland, let’s open the way for Sweden.”

“We are Turkey. I will express this in our meetings on the sidelines of the (NATO) summit,” Erdogan told reporters.

Islamist-conservative President Recep Tayip Erdogan.

Turkey has been negotiating with the EU for years on a rapprochement and eventual entry into the community bloc, although the talks have been suspended for several years, specifically since 2018.

Turkey is the country that has been waiting the longest to join the EU, which it applied for in 1987.

The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, immediately criticized this condition and assured that Turkey’s candidacy to the European bloc “is not related” to Sweden’s accession to the alliance.

Furthermore, Scholz noted, Sweden “meets all the requirements” to become a NATO member.

The European Commission also said on Monday that the enlargement of the European Union and NATO are two “separate” processes. that cannot be “joined”.

These are “two processes that occur in parallel,” said Dana Spinant, deputy spokesperson for the Community Executive, at the institution’s daily press conference.

“NATO enlargement is one thing” and “on the other hand, the EU has a very structured process on enlargement, with very clear processes that have to be applied by all the candidate countries and those that aspire to be candidates. And you can’t put the two processes together,” Spinant said.

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg (left), and the Swedish ambassador to the organization, Axel Wernhoff

While Erdogan today linked his own entry into the EU to the Sweden issue, he criticized the US for doing the same with the sale of fighter jets to Turkey. “There was a payment we made for F-35 (fighters). I am sad that this was now related to Sweden,” the Turkish president said.

“This afternoon I will have a meeting with the President (of the US, Joe Biden) and with the Prime Minister of Sweden (Ulf Kristersson). We want the promises to be kept.

Turkey is doing its part as the largest contributor to NATO operations,” the Turkish president added.

“The final decision is in Parliament. It is not possible to take a step here unless the Turkish Parliament makes this decision (on Sweden’s entry into NATO),” Erdogan added.

Turkey blocks Sweden’s entry into NATO, alleging that the Scandinavian country does not do enough against the activities in its territory by the Kurdish PKK guerrilla, considered a terrorist by the EU, the US and Turkey.

