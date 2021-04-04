In 2020, geopolitical uncertainty and the risk of new sanctions from Western countries will continue to play an important role for the ruble. It depends on what they will be, whether the ruble will fall to a new historical minimum, says Dmitry Babin, expert on the stock market “BCS World of Investments”. His words are quoted by “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

In his opinion, the Russian market has already developed “a certain immunity” to the sanctions factor. Therefore, if the new anti-Russian economic measures continue to be exclusively personal in nature or only affect small companies, and the situation on world markets does not significantly worsen (if Brent oil remains in the $ 60-70 corridor), the ruble is able to return to nine-month highs – about 72.5 rubles per dollar, as noted by Babin.

“If the new sanctions affect certain sectors of the Russian economy, the debt market or large business, this can cause a decline in the ruble. Up to new historical lows – 86 rubles per US dollar, depending on the degree of potential harm from new anti-Russian measures. True, the scenario of tough sanctions is not basic, ”the expert concluded.

Earlier it became known that the annual inflation in Russia in April will be 5.5 percent. The main factors driving inflation in April will remain the rise in food prices on world exchanges, disruptions in supply chains due to the pandemic, as well as the prolonged effect of the transfer of the weakening of the ruble in 2020 to prices.