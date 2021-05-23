American expert on the British royal family, Kinsey Schofield, called the condition for the end of the feud between the princes William and Harry. This is reported by the Daily Mirror.

“Alas, in my opinion, relations between them will improve only if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle part, and Harry returns to the UK alone,” said Scofield. “However, Harry will never leave his children in another country.”

The expert added that William’s wife Kate Middleton is an ardent supporter of reconciliation. During Harry’s last visit to the UK, she mediated between the rival brothers and tried to defuse tensions. However, according to Scofield, Middleton knows her husband and will not push him to do what he is not ready for.

The brothers fell out when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle relinquished the powers of senior royals. The author of books on the British royal family, Katie Nicholl, argues that the rift between Harry and William has only intensified since Oprah Winfrey’s interview in March. Experts expressed hope that relations between the princes will improve before the opening of the monument to their mother, Princess Diana.