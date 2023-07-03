Dziuba’s contract with Lokomotiv will be extended if he makes 12 assists in a season

The condition for the automatic extension of the contract of striker Artem Dzyuba with Lokomotiv became known. This is reported by journalist Ivan Karpov in his Telegram-channel.

The agreement will be extended if the striker makes at least 12 assists in the 2023/2024 season. In addition to goals scored, the player will also receive assists.

On May 25, Lokomotiv announced that Dzyuba would remain in the team until the end of the 2023/2024 season. The contract was signed with the possibility of prolongation for a year. Karpova added that the player will be paid 120 million rubles a year.

Dzyuba moved to Lokomotiv on February 8. In the 2022/2023 season, he made 12 appearances for the team in all competitions, scoring eight goals and making five assists.