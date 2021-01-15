The head of the Safmar Analytics Center Yevgeniy Biesbardis disclosed the condition for receiving a pension of more than 30 thousand rubles in 2021. His words are quoted by the agency “Prime”.

Non-working Russians, who until 2019 received a pension of more than 25 thousand rubles a month, can count on such a monthly social payment. According to the expert, the possibility of receiving insurance pensions at such a high level is influenced by a number of factors that are inaccessible to most citizens.

Biezbardis noted that the average old-age pension for unemployed Russians is 17.5 thousand rubles. A pension is a fixed payment that is set in the same amount for everyone, the expert said. He added that the rest is calculated based on the number of individual pension ratios. So, the higher the “white” salary that a Russian received, and the longer he worked officially, the more pension coefficients he earned, and, accordingly, the higher his possible pension, the specialist explained.

The insurance pension can also be increased due to the bonus coefficients arising from the delay in retirement. Biezbardis noted that if you retire five years later, the increase will be 40 percent, and if you retire 10 years later, payments will increase.

From January 1, insurance pensions were indexed by 6.3 percent, which is higher than the forecast inflation rate. Each pensioner will have an individual increase as a result of indexation (depending on the size of the pension). On average, payments from the state increased by one thousand rubles, and the average pension amounted to 17.5 thousand rubles. The increase in pensions this year will affect 32 million people.

Earlier, Credit Suisse experts calculated that by 2060, almost half of the Russian population will be pensioners, if the retirement age is not additionally increased by that time.