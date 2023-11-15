Critic Volkov: Pugacheva should change her position to perform in Russia

Singer Alla Pugacheva must change her position in order to return to the Russian stage. About this publication “FederalPress” said music critic Alexander Volkov.

“To appear in any serious media, the Prima Donna must have very serious preparation, as well as a change in her position, which is absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

It was previously reported that Alla Pugacheva wanted to return to the stage during the New Year period. It was noted that the artist is ready to sing in Dubai, Cyprus and Moscow, subject to the closed format of the event – without mention of performance in the media, provocations and filming on the phone.