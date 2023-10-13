George Gamow worked on the atomic nucleus, star formation, and the genetic code. He was one of the first to take the Big Bang seriously.

Karp’s elevator algorithm sparked an interesting debate among readers (see comments from last week), and we will have to return to it in the near future; but for now, let’s go back to the great George Gamow.

In 1956, Gamow and his friend, mathematician Marvin Stern, worked together for a company in San Diego, California. Their offices were on different floors of the same building, and the continuous visits from one to the other and from the other to each other served as inspiration for the “elevator paradox” (see entry of the same title), which in turn gave them the idea to compile a joint book of mathematical pastimes, of which both were very fond, and which, as we have already seen, was published in 1958 with the title Puzzles-Math. Those who know his delicious popular science books, and especially those starring Mr. Topkins (one day we will have to dedicate an installment of The Science Game, or several) to them, know that Gamow, in addition to being a first-rate physicist, was a excellent narrator, and in the aforementioned compilation of fabled riddles we have a good example of this. We have many, actually, but, for reasons of space, for now we will settle for one, starring the cunning scoundrel who escaped the gallows in the well-known paradox of premature hanging (to whom Gamow and Stern dedicate a couple of chapters of the book):

First edition of Puzzle-Math (1958)

Abdul’s second conviction

After narrowly escaping the gallows, Abdul got into trouble again. He was accused of dealing in the black market for slave girls, which had been banned by Sultan Ibn-al-Kuz. On this occasion, Abdul was tried by a jury made up of six men and six women. The six women considered him guilty and asked for the death penalty, but the six men declared him innocent. The judge then decided that Abdul should have a fifty-fifty chance of living, and that the outcome would be decided by drawing a ball from an urn. The court provided two urns, one with fifty white balls and one with fifty black balls. The prisoner would be blindfolded and he would have to choose one of the urns and draw a ball. A black ball would mean death and a white ball would mean freedom. Of course, the contents of the urns would be mixed randomly and the balls from both would be conveniently scrambled after the blindfold was put on.

“O great judge,” cried Abdul, falling on his knees, “grant me one last request!” Let me redistribute the balls between the two urns before I get blindfolded and have to choose the urn and the ball.

-Do you think this could increase his chances of being saved? -the judge asked the vizier, who was sitting next to him.

“I don’t think so,” replied the vizier, who considered himself a great expert in mathematical problems. There are fifty black balls and fifty white ones, and since you can’t see them, the chances remain the same no matter how the balls are distributed between the two urns, or between any number of urns.

“Well,” said the judge, “since that won’t change anything, why don’t we grant your request, if only to demonstrate to our great sultan that his newly appointed court of justice has liberal tendencies, in accordance with his wishes?” ? “Go ahead and redistribute the balls,” he said to Abdul, who was still kneeling before him.

Was the vizier right or could Abdul have redistributed the balls in the urns in a way that increased his chances of survival?

