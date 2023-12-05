Jeweler convicted

“They gave me 17 years because the judges didn’t want to listen to my reasons to the end. Congratulations to the magistrates. It’s madness, long live delinquency, long live crime.” So, a The printMario Roggero, the jeweler convicted of killing two robbers.

“I defended myself that day – he continues – We had prepared a reconstruction that they did not want to put on record. They told me it was too late. I expected a reduction to 7 or 8 years. I was convinced of it, until they read the device.” “After that robbery everything changed. It was trauma all along the line – he continues – My wife doesn’t want to come to the store anymore. My daughter opened a bed and breakfast somewhere else. My other daughter avoids it if she can. And I was left alone in the jewelry store.”

The locals? “They are all on my side. There is someone who is not with me. But they are few. They tell me I’m a fascist. But I’m not. I want justice, rigor, the certainty of punishment. Those who commit crimes must be punished in an exemplary manner.”

Salvini? “I hope to talk to him soon. I’m disappointed in Meloni, who said nothing about this injustice I suffered. In the courtroom, when the sentence is read in front of the robbers’ relatives, do I have to hear those people applaud? I turned and looked at them smiling.”

Roggero says he had a candidacy proposal in 2021 from “those who had a turtle in their symbol. Their program was good.” “Justice like this sucks. It’s vomiting. Now I intend to contact Vannacci – he concludes – He says things with which I completely agree: here everything is backwards. And then I want to call Gratteri: he’s someone with balls” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

