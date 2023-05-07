There PixelOpusa game development studio owned by Sony, will close on June 2, the company announced on Twitter.

Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart.

We are so grateful! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rQO2Cgvhnq — PixelOpus (@Pixelopus) May 5, 2023

The parent company confirmed the news and said the closure is part of a strategic review of the studios’ portfolio and plans.

PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of the studio’s projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short- and long-term strategic goals. As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2.” Sony Interactive Entertainment – IGN

Founded in 2014, the PixelOpus only developed two titles, Entwined And Concrete Geniethe latter launched in 2019 for PlayStation 4.

In June 2021, the studio announced it was working on a new title for Playstation 5 in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation, but it is not yet clear whether this project has been canceled or given to another studio.