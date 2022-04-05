There are more and more competitions linked to Youngtimer, cars from more recent eras whose number of enthusiasts is always greater, compared to what happens to older cars. The passion for these cars, protagonists for example of the nineties, increases and in a directly proportional way the rallies and prizes increase. One of the most interesting on the calendar may be the First Elegance Competition for Youngtimer Cars organized by Milan Historic Cars Club & Youngtimer Club Milan. It will take place on Sunday 22 May at 9.30 in the court of Visconteo Castle of Cassano d’Addaa magical place that has welcomed ladies, artists and illustrious personalities, such as Leonardo da Vinci, Ludovico Il Moro and Gian Galeazzo Visconti.

The event, in fact, will be aimed at equally magical cars, produced or registered from 1st January 1992 to 31st December 2002, with derogation for vehicles of particular sporting, historical, technical, collector interest at the discretion of the organization. The event is organized in collaboration and with the patronage of ACI Storico, Automobile Club Milano, Municipality of Cassano d’Adda and the Departments of Sport and Culture.

As you can imagine, the evaluation parameters are the canons: originality, restoration, state of conservation. The categories in competition will be Gran Turismo, Coupé, Spider and Berline. Only thirty-five cars will be admitted.

According to what we read on the website of Milan Historic Cars Club & Youngtimer club Milan, “the association’s goal is to bring the world of historic cars to life with simplicity and without overly complex constraints. Opening the doors to even the youngest enthusiasts, perhaps equipped with a relatively recent vehicle. The starting point – explain the founders – is that all vehicles are worthy of having a place in the history of motorsport, made up of technical innovations and style but also of memories and links with the life lived by every enthusiast.“.