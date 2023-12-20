The Concord company owned by Prigozhin was headed by private detective Pisarenok

On December 18, Concord Catering and Concord Management and Consulting, which belonged to businessman and founder of the Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin, had a new general director – the head of the companies was a private detective from St. Petersburg, Vladislav Pisarenok. This is evidenced by data “Spark-Interfax”.

Edition The Bell (recognized as a foreign agent by the media), who drew attention to changes in the database, writes that at least until 2021, Pisarenok was the deputy general director of the St. Petersburg detective agency “Your Detective.”

After Prigozhin’s plane crashed, his son, Pavel Prigozhin, was listed as a trustee in the businessman’s companies. Management passed to him by right of inheritance. The Kremlin refused to comment on information about Pavel Prigozhin’s new powers.

According to Interfax, back in 2017, various food divisions of Concord showed an increase in profits: Concord M – 14 times (up to 144.449 million rubles), LLC Concord Food Plant – 1.4 times (up 151.53 million). However, in 2020, Prigozhin’s food enterprises became unprofitable, and Concord Catering LLC did not conduct business for a year.

In 2023, President Vladimir Putin noted that Prigozhin’s food business earned 80 billion rubles in a year through Voentorg alone. The head of state expressed the hope that Concorde employees did not steal anything from food supplies to the army, and if they did, it would be “less.”